Oxford School District to Hold Three Community Meetings This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford School District has three upcoming community meetings this week to help parents and stakeholders become more involved and better informed on a variety of subjects.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Superintendent Bradley Roberson will meet with faculty, parents and anyone interested in Oxford’s children in the Oxford Intermediate School cafeteria to discuss parent involvement, school safety, and the mental and behavioral health of students.

“No child is immune (to mental health issues),” Roberson said in a video announcing the Community Conversation meeting. “The cafeteria should be packed. It takes all of us.”

At noon on Wednesday, parents are invited to join the annual Parental Engagement Policy Review and Planning Meeting in the Central Office Board Room in the former Oxford Elementary School building. Parents and stakeholders can also attend the meeting via Zoom.

Click here to read the current Parental Engagement Policy for the school district that will be discussed Wednesday.

Community Conversations continue at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Oxford Middle School Cafeteria where Robinson and school officials will discuss college, career and life-ready benchmarks that are expected of Oxford students before graduation.