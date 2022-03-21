Rebel Radio to Give Away Hangout Music Festival Tickets

By Jillian Russell

IMC Student

Rebel Radio is holding a contest to give away two general admission passes to Hangout Music Festival to one winner.

The contest opened March 20 and will run until April 4, and the winner will be announced Wednesday, April 6. To enter one must follow @rebelradio921 on Instagram, add U of M on the RadioFX app, and vote to enter the contest on the RadioFX app.

“We are excited to be working with Hangout again after two years of no music festivals, and we encourage all students to take the time to enter,” said Rebel Radio Station Manager Claudia Lappe.

Hangout Music Festival will be held May 20-22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Rebel Radio, the Ole Miss station, will award one winner two tickets valued at $850 and will not be responsible for other expenses. The station held a similar contest in 2019, before the pandemic shut things down.

“With a lineup that includes artists like Post Malone and Doja Cat, who wouldn’t want to go to Hangout Fest?” asked Rebel Radio Music Director Tia Jackson.

Hangout Music Festival combines music with a beach atmosphere.

“We have multiple beach access points within the festival grounds for fans to take a dip in the ocean between sets,” said Hangout Marketing Director Marie Roussel. “Activities and experiences such as the roller rink, ferris wheel, art installations and plenty of food will keep you busy all day.”

For more information, visit https://myrebelradio.com/contests/ or email inquiries to voiceofolemiss@gmail.com.

Jillian Russell is a student in the Ole Miss Integrated Marketing Communications program and also serves as marketing director for Rebel Radio.