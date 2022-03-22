OIS 6th Grader Top Five at Statewide Spelling Bee

Oxford Intermediate School sixth-grade student, Linda Zhang, placed in the top five at the statewide spelling bee that was held on the Mississippi University for Women campus in Columbus on March 12.

Oxford Intermediate School student, Linda Zhang, placed in the top five at a statewide spelling bee. Photo provided by OSD

In February, Zhang, competed and won the Lafayette County spelling bee that moved her on to compete with the top spellers from other Mississippi schools.

A Starkville student won 1st place and will represent the state of Mississippi at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer.

The 28 spellers who competed came from all corners of the state, according to state bee coordinator Lois Kappler.

The students all had different methods of spelling, including imagining they were at a keyboard, spelling out words in the air, spelling words out on their hands, and tapping their fingers as they mentally ticked off letters in their words.

WCBI recorded the event, but due to Scripps rules, the spelling bee cannot be broadcast until all state bees are completed. It will be allowed to air sometime after April 1.

Courtesy of the OSD