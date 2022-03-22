Oxford Historic Preservation Commission Approves New Parsonage for St. John

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Design plans for a new home to be used as a rectory for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church were approved Monday by the Historic Preservation Commission. Image via the Oxford Planning Department

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church received the OK from the Oxford Historic Preservation Commission Monday to build a new home to serve as the rectory for the church.

The church received a Special Exception for the use of the proposed building as a residence at the March 14 meeting of the Planning Commission.

In February, the church presented its plans before the HPC to gain its Certificate of Appropriateness for the new building that will be located on the east side of the existing church building facing South Fifth Street; however, commissioners felt the plan needed more work to make the building fit better in the neighborhood.

The commission tabled the request in February to allow the church to re-examine its design plans.

The proposed plans are based on “Southern Living’s” Bellamy Place 1878 with some modifications.

The applicant made some changes to the original designs — changing the previously proposed louvered foundation to a brick veneer, and proposing an asphalt shingle roof rather than metal.

Commissioners were happy with the changes and said the new plan was a “big improvement.”

“We appreciate you listening to our comments,” Commissioner Diane Scruggs said to the church representatives at the meeting. “It’s a nice-looking building.”

The Commission approved the Certificate of Appropriateness unanimously.