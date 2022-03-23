Shaw House Getting a New Addition

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

One of Oxford’s most historic homes will soon get a new addition to the back of it to make room for a new family to call it home.

On Monday, the Oxford Historic Preservation Commissioner granted a Certificate of Appropriateness for a new, one-story addition onto the Kennedy-Shaw House on Jackson Avenue East.

The home was built in 1860 by brick-maker David Kennedy. The family of Ole Mill Professor Dr. O.A. Shaw bought the home in the 1920s.

A developer purchased the historic home and the five acres surrounding it in 2013. He agreed to restore the Shaw House and divided the property up into a four-lot subdivision with the first lot being the Shaw house. Several homes have been built around the Shaw House since.

The home is now owned by Joel Lyons.

There was little discussion among the commissioners who seemed happy with the plans as presented and voted to approve the COA unanimously.

The proposed new addition will be attached to the rear elevation of the house with a narrow hallway. The addition plans call for a bedroom, laundry room and garage.

According to the city’s Design Guidelines for historic properties, an addition is considered successful if it, “preserves significant historic materials and features; preserves the historic character; and protects the historic significance by making a visual distinction between what is old and what is new.”

The proposed materials are appropriate for use in the historic district, but the addition does not mimic or recreate the architecture of the primary structure, according to planning staff comments.

The addition is almost as large as the home but it will be located behind the home and won’t be visible from the street.