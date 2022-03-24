BMH-NS Reports Zero COVID-19 Patients Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

For the first time since March 2020, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford is reporting zero patients with COVID-19 were in the hospital Thursday.

“Today is a great day for our hospital and community,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator. “We are very grateful for the reduction in COVID-19 patients in our community, region and state.”

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill Tweeted Thursday about the milestone.

“Thank you, Oxford, for being responsible … for sticking with us for two long years … for loving your neighbor,” she said on Twitter.

The first COVID-19 patient in Oxford tested positive on March 18, 2020.

Henning said people should remember that COVID-19 is still “out there.”

There were 11 new cases in Lafayette County during the week of March 13-20, down from 28 new cases the week prior.

“Continue to be vigilant in taking precautions against contracting COVID-19,” he said. “For those unvaccinated, please consider starting the vaccination process and for those at high risk, continue to limit yourself to exposure when you can. We also want to ensure the community at Baptist is prepared as always to meet the health care needs of our patients.”

As of March 20, 2020, there have been 15,153 cases in Lafayette County and 178 deaths associated with the virus.