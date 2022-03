A Batesville woman was arrested recently for allegedly shooting at a car.

On March 23, the Oxford Police Department took a report about the reporting party’s car being shot by a coworker while they were both driving on Highway 6.

No one was injured during the incident.

After investigation, Kiya Ales, 21, of Batesville was charged with aggravated assault.

Ales was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

Staff report