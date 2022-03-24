Organic Gardening Topic of Next Master Gardeners Spring Lecture Series

Gladne Harris of Harris Family Farms will speak on organic gardening. Photo via Facebook/Harris Family Farms

Lafayette County Master Gardeners announce the second in its series of spring gardening lectures.

On Thursday, April 3, at noon in the auditorium of the public library on Bramlett Boulevard, Gladne Harris of Harris Family Farms will speak on organic gardening.

Harris is a charter member of the Lafayette County Master Gardeners and has over 35 years of organic gardening experience. She and her husband own and operate Harris Family Farms, a Certified Naturally Grown farm.

The farm grows seeds and garlic for a US-based seed company. They also sell organic seeds, garlic, and non-GMO plant starts year-round at the Oxford Community Market every Tuesday afternoon.

Harris’s presentation will focus on the principles of organic gardening. She will offer insights from her many years of experience in this area. Her presentation will have something for the beginning gardener as well as those with years of experience.

Some of the topics she’ll cover will be good soil preparation and management, watering and moisture management, eco-friendly pest control and many others.

The presentation is open to the public with no admission charge.

For more information about the Lafayette County Master Gardeners Association, visit their website at www.lcmga.org or follow us on Facebook.

To schedule a home landscape consultation, call the Lafayette County Extention Office at 662-234-4451.

Staff report