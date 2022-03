An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into his ex’s apartment.

Lawrence Taylor

On March 21, the Oxford Police Department responded to Private Road 3151 for a reported burglary.

The victim stated that their ex-boyfriend, Lawrence Taylor, 30, of Oxford had broken into the victim’s apartment and caused damage inside.

After investigation Taylor was charged with one count of burglary.

Taylor was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $2,500 bond.

Staff report