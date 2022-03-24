Oxford Students Advance to State Fair

From left, Mennah Ibrahim, Zeyad Ibrahim, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Rishi Nautiyal, William Berry, Faith Ann Douglas and Alex Ritchie. Photo provided by the OSD.



Seven Oxford High students will advance to the state science and engineering fair on April 1 after earning top awards at the Region VII Science and Engineering Fair.

Mennah Ibrahim, Zeyad Ibrahim, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Rishi Nautiyal, William Berry, Faith Ann Douglas, Alex Ritchie brought home top awards from the fair hosted by the University of Mississippi.

Region VII covers the following counties: Benton, Calhoun, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, and Yalobusha.

Keerthin Karthikeyan (11th grade) and Rishi Nautiyal (10th grade) were both nominated as Best of Fair winners. For the first time since 2019, the International Science and Engineering Fair will be in-person in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7-13.

Category Winners

All students from OHS will advance to the State Science and Engineering Fair.

Class 4 (Grades 9-10)

Mennah Ibrahim – 1st Place, Biochemistry

Zeyad Ibrahim – 1st Place, Organic Chemistry

Alex Ritchie – 2nd place, Organic Chemistry

Rishi Nautiyal – 1st place, Plant Sciences

Class 5 (Grades 11-12)

William Berry – 1st Place, Earth & Environmental Science

Keerthin Karthikeyan – 1st Place, Biomedical & Health Sciences

Faith Ann Douglas – 2nd Place, Biomedical & Health Sciences

Special Award Winners

Several students also earned special awards. Students who were named Best of Fair will compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.

Special Awards:

William Berry – National Geographic: That’s Geography!

Keerthin Karthikeyan – Regeneron Biomedical Sciences Award

Rishi Nautiyal – Community Innovation Award

Zeyad Ibrahim – Justice Manning Award for Environmental Science

Alex Ritchie – Genius Olympiad Award

Best of Fair

Keerthin Karthikeyan

Rishi Nautiyal

Best of Fair Alternates

William Berry

Alex Ritchie

Courtesy of the OSD