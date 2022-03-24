Oxford Students Advance to State Fair

Seven Oxford High students will advance to the state science and engineering fair on April 1 after earning top awards at the Region VII Science and Engineering Fair.
Mennah Ibrahim, Zeyad Ibrahim, Keerthin Karthikeyan, Rishi Nautiyal, William Berry, Faith Ann Douglas, Alex Ritchie brought home top awards from the fair hosted by the University of Mississippi.
Region VII covers the following counties: Benton, Calhoun, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, and Yalobusha.
Keerthin Karthikeyan (11th grade) and Rishi Nautiyal (10th grade) were both nominated as Best of Fair winners. For the first time since 2019, the International Science and Engineering Fair will be in-person in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7-13.
Category Winners
All students from OHS will advance to the State Science and Engineering Fair.
Class 4 (Grades 9-10)
Mennah Ibrahim – 1st Place, Biochemistry
Zeyad Ibrahim – 1st Place, Organic Chemistry
Alex Ritchie – 2nd place, Organic Chemistry
Rishi Nautiyal – 1st place, Plant Sciences
Class 5 (Grades 11-12)
William Berry – 1st Place, Earth & Environmental Science
Keerthin Karthikeyan – 1st Place, Biomedical & Health Sciences
Faith Ann Douglas – 2nd Place, Biomedical & Health Sciences
Special Award Winners
Several students also earned special awards. Students who were named Best of Fair will compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.
Special Awards:
William Berry – National Geographic: That’s Geography!
Keerthin Karthikeyan – Regeneron Biomedical Sciences Award
Rishi Nautiyal – Community Innovation Award
Zeyad Ibrahim – Justice Manning Award for Environmental Science
Alex Ritchie – Genius Olympiad Award
Best of Fair
Keerthin Karthikeyan
Rishi Nautiyal
Best of Fair Alternates
William Berry
Alex Ritchie
Courtesy of the OSD