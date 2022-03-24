Robinsonville Man Charged With Several Counts of Fraud

A Robinsonville man was arrested recently on several charges of fraud.

On March 1, the Oxford Police Department received a report from The Archive Apartments regarding forged money orders and several incidents of credit card fraud.



Dontarius Cosby

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Dontarius Cosby, 22, of Robinsonville. A warrant was issued for Cosby.

On March 22, Cosby was taken into custody and released on a felony bond.

Cosby was charged with three counts of Uttering/Forgery and two counts of credit card fraud.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Cosby a $10,000 bond for the additional charges, however, the bond was revoked.

Staff report