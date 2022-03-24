Robinsonville Man Charged With Several Counts of Fraud

A Robinsonville man was arrested recently on several charges of fraud.
On March 1, the Oxford Police Department received a report from The Archive Apartments regarding forged money orders and several incidents of credit card fraud.
Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Dontarius Cosby, 22, of Robinsonville. A warrant was issued for Cosby.
On March 22, Cosby was taken into custody and released on a felony bond.
Cosby was charged with three counts of Uttering/Forgery and two counts of credit card fraud.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Cosby a $10,000 bond for the additional charges, however, the bond was revoked.
Staff report