University Hosting Campuswide ‘Open House’ for Mississippi Day

By Edwin Smith

University Communications

University of Mississippi officials are inviting everyone to campus for a celebration of the state of Mississippi and the university’s contributions to its culture, education, health care and economy on April 9.

Mississippi Day brings together all the university’s schools on the Oxford campus, with more than 70 departments offering an array of fun and family-friendly activities for all ages. Offerings include hands-on activities and demonstrations, inflatables, book signings and food, all under a theme of “Discover. Engage. Explore.”

Participating departments will have booths lining Lyceum Circle and extending along the Galtney-Lott Plaza. The free, four-hour event begins at 10 a.m.

“Mississippi Day is a celebration of the ways our university enhances the life of our state: education, discovery, the arts, service and economic development,” said Emily Ferris, associate director of outreach and continuing education who is chairing the Mississippi Day 2022 Committee. “Mississippi Day is an opportunity for Mississippians to get to know their university, its programs, and learn about what’s happening on America’s most beautiful campus.”

The idea for Mississippi Day was proposed by Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, after he became aware of similar events hosted at universities across the country.

“We are proud to be the public flagship institution of the state of Mississippi,” Wilkin said. “Mississippi Day will celebrate the state of Mississippi and the many ways in which our university enhances the life of our state: learning, discovery, the arts, service and economic development.

“The goal, ultimately, is to help our fellow Mississippians of all ages better understand the university, its programs, and how we create new ideas and knowledge.”

Besides academic units, departments participating in Mississippi Day include the university’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, Department of Campus Recreation, Ole Miss Esports, and the UM Museum and Historic Houses.

Mississippi Day is one of several activities scheduled that day on campus, offering a variety of options for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors. Other events include:

Junior Preview Day, 8 a.m., campus-wide

Ole Miss vs. Alabama baseball, 2 p.m., Oxford-University Stadium

Joe Walker Invitational Track Meet, all day, Ole Miss Track & Field Complex

Spring concert featuring Riley Green, Niko Moon, Julia Cole and Lauren Watkins, 6 p.m., the Grove

Parking is available at Tad Smith Coliseum, the UM School of Law and behind Lamar Hall.

For more information and updates on Mississippi Day, visit https://mississippiday.olemiss.edu/.