Thursday, March 24, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Walnut Man Arrested on Warrant

0
2706

A Walnut man was arrested on a felony charge by the Oxford Police Department recently.

John Hopper

On March 18, OPD took a walk-in report where the department was notified of an individual wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, later identified as John Hopper, 56, of Walnut.

Officers identified Hopper and his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on him. Hopper was subsequently arrested for his active warrant and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $10,000 bond; however, a hold was placed on Hopper by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Previous articleOxford Students Advance to State Fair
Next articleCoworker Dispute Leads to Shooting

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles