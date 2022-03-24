Walnut Man Arrested on Warrant

A Walnut man was arrested on a felony charge by the Oxford Police Department recently.

John Hopper

On March 18, OPD took a walk-in report where the department was notified of an individual wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, later identified as John Hopper, 56, of Walnut.

Officers identified Hopper and his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on him. Hopper was subsequently arrested for his active warrant and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $10,000 bond; however, a hold was placed on Hopper by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.