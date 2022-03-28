CME Hosting ‘Women in Manufacturing’ Conference

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

UM Center for Manufacturing Excellence students Paige Oden (left), of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Megan Jansen, of Jackson, Missouri, work at a Viking Corp. facility in Greenwood to help improve the manufacturer’s operation efficiency. The CME is collaborating with the Manufacturing Institute to host a one-day conference this week on the possibilities for women to pursue manufacturing STEM careers. Photo by Logan Kirkland/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence at the University of Mississippi is teaming with the Manufacturing Institute for a one-day conference to showcase possibilities for women to pursue STEM careers in manufacturing industries.

“Step Forward: Advancing Women in Manufacturing” is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday (March 31) at The Inn at Ole Miss. The Manufacturing Institute, or MI, is the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, click here.

“This one-day conference is a career development and networking event for female students and young professionals interested in manufacturing,” said Tyler Biggs, CME associate director for external operations. “Women in STEM has become a national movement, and we thought this would be a great way to highlight the work Ole Miss is doing to help promote diversity.”

An executive panel discussion focusing on “What I Wish I Knew” is among the highlights. Panelists include Emily Lauder, vice president of Toyota Manufacturing Mississippi; Frankie Adaire, operations manager at Raytheon; and Transito James, director of operations at Milwaukee Tool.

Other scheduled activities include workshops and sessions on the need for creators in the manufacturing industry, building networks and speed mentoring. A luncheon is provided at noon.

The MI is requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance; this condition goes beyond what the university requires for most events. Instructions for confirming proof of vaccination will be sent before the meeting date.

For more information, contact STEPahead@nam.org.