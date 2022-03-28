Severe Weather Expected in North Mississippi on Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

As spring and winter continue to battle it out, north Mississippi is expected to see some more severe weather on Wednesday as a mild cold front moves into the area.

After the high temperature reaches 72 degrees Tuesday under partly sunny skies, the cold front will move into Lafayette County around Wednesday afternoon with thunderstorms expected after 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature will hit 78 degrees Wednesday with winds averaging 10 to 15 mph that should increase up to 20-25 mph as the storms move in that afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

The National Weather Service has placed Lafayette County in the “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather as of Monday morning. The NWS rates the risk for severe weather on a 0 to 5 scale, with 0 being little to no risk and 5 being a “High” risk. An Enhanced Risk is a 3 on the scale.

This means strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind, tornadoes and heavy rainfall are possible.

While all of the Mid-South is included in the severe weather outlook, the greatest risk as of Monday will be across north Mississippi mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

The temperature will drop to a low of 46 Wednesday night with storms continuing throughout the night.

However, the sun returns Thursday morning with a high near 63 and a low near 40.

No warnings or watches have been issued by the NWS as of Monday morning. Hotty Toddy News will post any breaking weather updates on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.