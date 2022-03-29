Tuesday, March 29, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Local Man Charged with Having Gun as a Felon

An Oxford man was taken into custody by the Oxford Police Department recently for having a gun while being a felon.

Travis Sims

On March 26, OPD conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 30.

During the checkpoint, Travis Sims, 35, of Oxford, was found to be in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Sims was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Sims was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge on March 28 for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

