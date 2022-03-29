OHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy

Oxford High School students were recognized for earning the Seal of Biliteracy at March school board meeting. Pictured left to right, front row: Teacher Emily Maples, Teacher Chelsea Winnick, Anureet Goraya, Claire Anne Boudreaux, Rosemary Little, Joshua Zuniga, John West Perry, Teacher Megan Cox. Back row: Teacher Charlie Winnick, Thomas Dyminski, Hayden Walker, Jack Hill, Gates Allen, Teacher Lydia King. Photo provided

Thirty-three Oxford High School students have qualified for the State Seal of Biliteracy in nine different languages – a recognition of achievement for any high school student that shows a level of mastery in English and at least one other foreign language whether as a learner, heritage or native speaker.

The state of Mississippi has never had a student earn more than one seal and this year, Oxford High has two students who achieved a seal in two languages.

Oxford High School is the first in Mississippi’s history to have students complete an alternative assessment for their language as there was no test before.

The number of OHS students to achieve the Seal of Biliteracy is expected to grow by year’s end, as 16 additional students will be testing in May.

Students qualifying for the State Seal of Biliteracy:

Sallie Abernathy-Gold-Spanish

Avrill Chikitta – Silver -Indonesian

Nora Clinton-Silver-French

Julia Dennis-Gold-Spanish

Thomas Dyminski-Gold-French

Kaitlyn Heard-Gold- Spanish

Sara Grace Hunter-Gold-Spanish

Rosemary Little-Gold-Spanish

Numa Maryam-Gold-Spanish

Saylie Miller-Gold-Spanish

Dominique Paissios-Gold-Spanish

John West Perry-Gold-Spanish

Cecilia Rayburn-Gold-Spanish

Junior Sandoval-Silver-Spanish

*Hayden Walker-Gold-French

*Hayden Walker-Gold-Spanish

Joshua Zuniga-Gold-Spanish

Taif Almutairi-Gold-Arabic

Fikir Beyene-Gold-Amharic Claire

Anne Boudreaux-Gold-Spanish

Norah Bruce-Gold-Spanish

Audrey Case-Gold-Spanish

*Anureet Goraya-Gold-Hindi

*Anureet Goraya-Gold-Punjabi

Jack Hill-Gold-Spanish

Mina Kang-Gold-Korean

Alfredo Martinez Perez-Gold-Spanish

Darlin Saenz-Silver-Spanish

William Riser-Silver-French

Yubo Song-Gold-Chinese / Mandarin

Yiping Wang-Gold-Chinese / Mandarin

Gates Allen-Gold-French

Luis Rodriguez-Gold-Spanish

OHS Principal Noah Hamilton, recognized the foreign language department and students at the March Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

“Language is increasingly important as we prepare our students to go out into an ever-shrinking world, where international workplaces are becoming increasingly common,” Hamilton said. “You can be a student who arrives at the high school never having heard another language other than English and through studying a foreign language here, you can become real-world proficient. Or you could be a native speaker of another language and this Seal recognizes the hard work to learn English and assimilate into American school systems. This highlights how diverse our city is, but also that we can be the leaders in celebrating that diversity of our community, and especially our students.”

The Seal of Biliteracy process has been led by French teachers, Charlie and Chelsea Winnick. More information on the Seal of Biliteracy can be found at oxfordsd.org/SOBL.