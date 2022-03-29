Oxford Man Faces Felony Drug Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of narcotics.

David McLaughlin

According to the Oxford Police Department, on March 27, officers conducted a safety checkpoint on Highway 30.

During the checkpoint, David McLaughlin, 51, of Oxford, provided a fake ID and was requested to pull over.

During the traffic stop, felony schedule 1 narcotics were found.

McLaughlin was taken into custody on a charge of felony possession of narcotics.

McLaughlin was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $3,500 bond.