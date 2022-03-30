Park Drive/Molly Barr to Close Monday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The intersection of Park Drive and Molly Barr Road will close Monday for the next few weeks to allow for crews to complete the construction of roundabouts connecting the two roads.

Drivers will not be able to access MollyBarr Road (Highway 30) from Park Drive for several weeks.

The roundabouts were required after a traffic impact study was done for the future commercial subdivision, Colondate Crossing, and by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Construction began on the project earlier this year.

On Tuesday during a special meeting, representatives from M&N Construction asked the Oxford Board of Aldermen to close Park Drive where it meets Molly Barr Road to complete the roundabouts which will reduce the construction time for the entire road project by about two months.

“It will speed things up significantly and will get traffic out of the construction area,” said John Crawley, assistant city engineer.

Park Drive will remain open from Sisk Avenue to Ridgewood Manor at all times.