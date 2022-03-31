OSD Foundation Awards $32,000 in Teacher Grants

For over 30 years the Oxford School District Foundation has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher Innovation grant program.
This year, 12 teachers have been awarded a total of $32,109 from the Oxford School District Foundation.
Funds generated from car tag sales, various fundraisers, and generous donors make these grants a reality.
|Deb Jones
|OHS
|It’s a Revolution:
Gene Sequencing to Editing
|$12,778
|Stephanie Roy
|BES/CES
|Foundational Reading:
Early Interventions
|$1,119
|Kelly Cotton
|OHS
|Independent Reading
that Motivates
|$514
|Amanda Smiley
& Sara Robinson
|OHS
|Learn a lot about What Earth’s Got
|$3,008
|Tammy Trimm
|OMS
|YA Lit: Emotional Intelligence Tool
|$714
|Charlie Sabatier
|OHS
|Innovative Manufacturing
|$7,410.00
|Joy Clark
|OHS
|YA Literature: A Path
Towards Empathy and Integrity
|$336.37
|Natoria Foster
|OMS
|We do, You do: High-Interest Texts
|$582.81
|Misty Whitehead
|OHS
|Driver Hub
|$216.03
|Warner Creekmore
|OHS
|Floral Design Cooler
|$3,950.00
|Katrina Harris
|OMS
|Drying Racks & Extruder
|$1,478.99
OSDF’s goal is to expand learning opportunities for students beyond what is possible with existing school budgets, encouraging projects that take innovative, creative approaches to teaching curriculum.
Each dollar of OSDF funds must be spent to generate maximum educational impact for students.
Grant recipients were recognized and awarded a certificate at the OSD Board of Trustees March meeting by OSDF president Mansi Patel.
For more information on getting involved with the Oxford School District Foundation, visit oxfordsd.org/OSDF.