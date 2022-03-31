OSD Foundation Awards $32,000 in Teacher Grants

Oxford School District Foundation grant recipients were recognized at the March board meeting. Front row, left to right: Deb Jones, Amanda Smiley, Katrina Harris, Stephanie Roy, Mansi Patel. Back row, left to right: Steve Hurdle, Tammy Trimm, Natoria Foster, Charlie Sabatier, Misty Whitehead.

For over 30 years the Oxford School District Foundation has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher Innovation grant program.

This year, 12 teachers have been awarded a total of $32,109 from the Oxford School District Foundation.

Funds generated from car tag sales, various fundraisers, and generous donors make these grants a reality.

Deb Jones OHS It’s a Revolution:

Gene Sequencing to Editing $12,778 Stephanie Roy BES/CES Foundational Reading:

Early Interventions $1,119 Kelly Cotton OHS Independent Reading

that Motivates $514 Amanda Smiley

& Sara Robinson OHS Learn a lot about What Earth’s Got $3,008 Tammy Trimm OMS YA Lit: Emotional Intelligence Tool $714 Charlie Sabatier OHS Innovative Manufacturing $7,410.00 Joy Clark OHS YA Literature: A Path

Towards Empathy and Integrity $336.37 Natoria Foster OMS We do, You do: High-Interest Texts $582.81 Misty Whitehead OHS Driver Hub $216.03 Warner Creekmore OHS Floral Design Cooler $3,950.00 Katrina Harris OMS Drying Racks & Extruder $1,478.99

OSDF’s goal is to expand learning opportunities for students beyond what is possible with existing school budgets, encouraging projects that take innovative, creative approaches to teaching curriculum.

Each dollar of OSDF funds must be spent to generate maximum educational impact for students.

Grant recipients were recognized and awarded a certificate at the OSD Board of Trustees March meeting by OSDF president Mansi Patel.

For more information on getting involved with the Oxford School District Foundation, visit oxfordsd.org/OSDF.