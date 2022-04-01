NEMEPA Partners with TVA to Donate to Area Non-Profits

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association CEO/General Manager Keith Hayward (right) and Communication and Marketing Manager Sarah Brooke Bishop (left) present a check to Dick Marchbanks, chairman of the board for Interfaith Compassion Ministries on Thursday. North East joined with TVA to provide a $5,000 grant to a non-profit in each of the counties it serves. Photo provided

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association recently partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves.

Funding from North East will be matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships.

Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000.

“As a member-owned electric cooperative, we must support the communities in which we serve. I am pleased TVA was able to continue their Community Cares Funds that match North East to support a charity in each of the four counties we assist,” said Keith Hayward, CEO/General Manager at North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.

The donation recipients are:

• Interfaith Compassion Ministries was selected as the recipient from Lafayette County. ICM

assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for their basic needs: food, shelter, utilities, medications, and transportation.

• United Way of Northeast Mississippi was selected to receive funds for Union County. United Way of

Northeast Mississippi fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Northeast Mississippi.

• Hammers of Hope was selected as the grant recipient from Pontotoc County. Hammers of Hope

repairs homes or builds wheelchair ramps for those in need, whether affected by natural disasters or life circumstances.

• Sacred Heart Southern Missions was selected as the grant recipient from Marshall County. Sacred Heart provides assistance on a case-by-case basis for low-income residents.

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.

Staff report