Oxford Winchester Awarded $145M U.S. Army Pistol Ammunition Contract

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded Winchester a significant contract for pistol ammunition that will be manufactured at Winchester’s facilities in Oxford.

Olin Winchester was awarded a $145,000,000 fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract to manufacture .38 caliber, .45 caliber, and 9mm ammunition.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2027.

“This is a five-year contract that helps us continue our strong and stable growth in Oxford,” said Mike Stock, general manager of Winchester Ammunition in Oxford. “Many new jobs are available to come join the Winchester team.”

Stock said the contract award is similar to contracts Winchester has received in the past and represents a typical level of Winchester’s steady support to the U.S. Military.

“This contract award is not due to any impending military action,” he said. “A lot of effort from wonderful Oxford Winchester employees went into achieving this award.”

Job openings can be viewed at www.winchester.com/careers.