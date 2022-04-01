Willie Price Lab School Opens Doors for Art Gallery Featuring Student Artwork

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Colin Yates, 4, showed his mom, Catherine, his artwork that depicted things the students were afraid of – “spiders on his swing.” Children created artwork based on their favorite things. Students created a Village of Kindness The Look at Me Gallery features little figurines holding artwork Vivid hearts along the wall Parents were invited to view the art work Friday morning. The walls at Willie Price are covered with childrens’ artwork. A mom browses the gallery. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

For the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, Willie Price Lab School was able to hold its annual Art Gallery Friday.

The walls of the preschool were covered in hundreds of pieces of artwork, many inspired by famous artists like Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso after learning about them in their art class by their teacher, Mary Madeline Koury.

Parents were invited to the school at 10 a.m. Friday to view the artwork by the students.

The school is located on the first floor of Kinard Hall on the campus of The University of Mississippi. It is operated by the School of Education and is licensed by the Mississippi Department of Health. The school is open to preschool children ages 3 to 5.