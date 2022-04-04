Honoring James Meredith and the 60th Anniversary of Integration￼

We’re so pleased to share that the university will honor our distinguished alumnus James Meredith and the 60th anniversary of the integration of the University of Mississippi this fall and throughout the coming academic year.



In December, the Chancellor’s Office and the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement convened the anniversary planning committee, which has been working on plans to mark this pivotal milestone for our campus. A series of great events, commemorations and other activities are being planned for the week of Sept. 26, culminating with the anniversary of integration on Saturday, Oct. 1. In addition, other activities and events are in the works for the entire 2022-23 academic year. As the celebration approaches, the university will launch an anniversary website, share regular updates and announce events as plans are finalized.



To maximize opportunities to tie into the anniversary, we want to hear from our campus community about existing, ongoing or upcoming efforts that can be incorporated into the anniversary celebration. This can include academic courses, service projects, events or programs, even individual studies or academic endeavors like theses or other projects. To support the committee, please submit any events, courses, projects or other efforts that the university and the planning committee should consider in collaboration with planning for this fall’s celebration or across the next academic year.



Stay tuned for exciting things planned for this monumental event. And, thank you to all the members of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee!



