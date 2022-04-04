Man, Woman Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman recently for domestic violence.

Eric Market

On March 29, deputies were dispatched at 11 a.m. to County Road 2062 in Abbeville for a report of a domestic violence situation.

Dispatch advised the caller reported a man had pulled a weapon on her.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Eric Market, 51, of Abbeville, and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Margaret Hart

The female, Margaret Hart, 47, of Oakland, was also arrested for domestic violence.

They were both taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Market was booked on a $10,000 bond and Hart was booked on a $500 bond.

Staff report