Tuesday, April 5, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Man, Woman Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

0
840

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman recently for domestic violence.

Eric Market

On March 29, deputies were dispatched at 11 a.m. to County Road 2062 in Abbeville for a report of a domestic violence situation.

Dispatch advised the caller reported a man had pulled a weapon on her.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Eric Market, 51, of Abbeville, and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Margaret Hart

The female, Margaret Hart, 47, of Oakland, was also arrested for domestic violence.

They were both taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Market was booked on a $10,000 bond and Hart was booked on a $500 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleDaffodils Sale Raises $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders Efforts in Ukraine
Next articleOxford Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles