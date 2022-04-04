Man, Woman Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman recently for domestic violence.
On March 29, deputies were dispatched at 11 a.m. to County Road 2062 in Abbeville for a report of a domestic violence situation.
Dispatch advised the caller reported a man had pulled a weapon on her.
After deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Eric Market, 51, of Abbeville, and charged him with domestic violence with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The female, Margaret Hart, 47, of Oakland, was also arrested for domestic violence.
They were both taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Market was booked on a $10,000 bond and Hart was booked on a $500 bond.
Staff report