Oxford Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

An Oxford woman faces child abuse charges after she was arrested recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Riley Jane Cook

According to reports, on April 3 at about 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call.

Deputies determined there was possible child abuse and notified the department’s Investigation Division.

Investigators arrived and arrested Riley Jane Cook, 26, of Oxford for allegedly abusing both of her children.

Cook was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $20,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Staff report