DocuMart Acquires Long-Time Oxford Printing Business

DocuMart of the Mid-South with retail locations in Oxford and Collierville, Tennessee has completed the acquisition of Callahan’s Quick Print Inc. of Oxford.

Callahan’s Quick Print has been serving the Oxford community for 50 years, providing quality printed products to their loyal clients.

DocuMart is located at 1105 West Jackson Avenue in Oxford. Photo via Google

“We are pleased to be involved with carrying on the legacy of the late Mr. Robert Callahan and are honored his family is trusting DocuMart to continue on with the standards he held as the benchmark of his business,” said Dianne Wade, majority owner of DocuMart. Wade is an Oxford resident and Ole Miss alumnus.

Robert Lee Callahan Sr. died in January at the age of 79.

The Callahan family will be partnering with DocuMart for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition of operations.

“We are confident in our ability to meet and exceed the expectations of the LOU community due to our multiple locations and talented staff,” Wade said.

Glen Callahan and his wife, Christy, have created a spinoff sign-making company located in Water Valley that will be known as the “Mobile Sign Company.” They will be retiring the “Callahan’s Quick Print” name.

The terms of sale were not disclosed.

For more information, email Dianne Wade at dwade@documart.biz.

Staff report