More Rain Wednesday as a Cold Front Brings in Chilly Temps

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Don’t pack away all your sweaters and jackets just yet.

A cold front is headed toward north Mississippi on Wednesday that will bring more rain and chilly temperatures into the weekend.

After the rain clears this morning, skies should clear up and the high is expected to hit about 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The low tonight will be about 56 degrees.

Wednesday morning more rain heads into the area in front of the cold front. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible; however, as of Tuesday morning, Lafayette County is not at risk for severe storms.

The rain will begin to move out of Lafayette County around late Wednesday afternoon. Winds could be up to about 15 mph as the cold front moves in.

The high temperature on Wednesday could hit 70 before the cold front, then drop to a low of 43 overnight.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and clear but with a high of 55 and a low of 40 degrees.

Temperatures will remain chilly Friday and Saturday with a possible chance of some early-morning frost.

Spring returns Sunday with an expected high of 74 degrees under sunny skies.