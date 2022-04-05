Oxford Man Arrested After Report of a Stolen Weapon

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man recently for being in possession of guns while a felon.

Cardale Smith

On March 31, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard for a stolen firearm from a business.

Investigators subsequently learned that the suspect was Cardale Smith, 34, of Oxford, and filed for warrants on Smith.

Smith was taken into custody near his residence without incident and charged with three counts of felon in possession of weapons.

Smith was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $25,000 with holds for other jurisdictions.