Tuesday, April 5, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Arrested After Report of a Stolen Weapon

0
160

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man recently for being in possession of guns while a felon.

Cardale Smith

On March 31, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard for a stolen firearm from a business.

Investigators subsequently learned that the suspect was Cardale Smith, 34, of Oxford, and filed for warrants on Smith.

Smith was taken into custody near his residence without incident and charged with three counts of felon in possession of weapons.

Smith was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $25,000 with holds for other jurisdictions.

Previous articleOxford Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charge
Next articleOxford Man Found in Possession of a Weapon as a Felon

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles