Jeremi Woodall

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly committing fraud.

On March 28, the Oxford Department took a walk-in report about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used.

After investigation, Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford, was charged with two counts of Credit Card Fraud.

Woodall went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and was issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report