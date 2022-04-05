Tuesday, April 5, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Found in Possession of a Weapon as a Felon

0
103

An Oxford man was arrested recently for being in possession of a weapon while being a felon.

On April 2, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the city of
Oxford Parking Garage.

Deshawn Lewis

During the stop, officers discovered a firearm in the possession of Deshawn Lewis, 27, of Oxford, possession and learned that Lewis was a convicted felon. Lewis was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Lewis went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $10,000 bond. It was revoked due to Lewis being out on a felony bond.

Previous articleOxford Man Arrested After Report of a Stolen Weapon

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles