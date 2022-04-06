10-Year-Old Boy’s Quick Actions Help Save Family During House Fire

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Doyle family. Photo via GoFundMe

A 10-year-old boy helped save the lives of his family Tuesday morning when he woke up and smelled smoke.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday, the LCFD was dispatched to the 300 block of Deer Run North after a 911 call came in saying the house was full of smoke.

At the time, there were nine people in the home, including four children.

The homeowners’ 10-year-old son woke up to the smell of smoke and alerted his parents.

“Due to his quick action, everyone in the home was able to make it out, including two adults sleeping in the area above the garage,” stated a press release from the LCFD.

Lafayette County Fire Fighters put out the fire. Photo provided by Doyle family

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been established to help the homeowners – Dan and Alison Doyle to help with replacing their belongings, tearing down and replacing portions of their home and replacing their vehicle that was damaged in the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $41,000 in donations have been raised for the family.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire on the first and second floors of the living space and garage. Incident Command called for an aggressive interior attack.

Much of the fire was able to be contained to the garage and the living area above the garage. There was minor fire extension to the attic. Firefighters performed overhaul and were able to locate and extinguish all fire extension, according to the LCSD.

One firefighter and one occupant were treated for minor injuries on the scene by Priority EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

FD1, FD3, DC2, Engine 2, Engine 7, Engine 10, Rescue 10 Engine 17,Tanker 17, and 15 Firefighters responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LCFD has responded to a total of 504 calls for service this year of which 24 have been structure fires.