Event and Parking Info for this Weekend’s Campus Events

Join the University of Mississippi for a full weekend of exciting events, including the inaugural Mississippi Day on Saturday, April 9! See below for this weekend’s schedule and parking information.

Commuters: There will be limited parking at the Ford Center on Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8. Consider these alternatives to the Ford Center Commuter lot: Jeanette Philips (next to track and field), Tad Smith South (rear side of Tad Smith), Upper Kincannon (West side of the Residential Garage), JAC Park-N-Ride and South Lot (Old Taylor Rd. and Hwy 6) with increased OUT bus Gold route frequency. See this map of alternate commuter parking locations.

Thursday, April 7

Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony

3-4 p.m. at the Ford Center

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Taylor Medal Dinner and Photos

4:30-7:00 p.m. at The Inn at Ole Miss

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Shuttles will be available to and from the Inn.

Honors and Awards Convocation

7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ford Center

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Park-N-Ride shuttles will run to and from the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and campus from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Friday, April 8

Track & Field Joe Walker Invitational

All day at the Ole Miss Track

Suggested parking: Pavilion Garage, nearby surface lots or the South Lot by Hwy 6 and Old Taylor Road

Women’s Tennis vs. Missouri

3 p.m. at the Palmer Salloum Tennis Center

Phi Beta Kappa Induction Ceremony

3-4 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Shuttles will take guests from the Ford Center lot to the Student Union from 2-3 p.m., and return to the Ford Center lot at 4 p.m.

Who’s Who and Hall of Fame Ceremony

5-6 p.m. at the Ford Center

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Baseball vs. Alabama

6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field

Suggested parking: Attendees without a baseball parking pass should park in the South Lot by Hwy 6 and Old Taylor Road. Shuttles will run to and from the South Lot and Swayze Field.

Hall of Fame Dinner

6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom

Suggested parking: Ford Center lot

Shuttles will take guests from the Ford Center lot to the Student Union from 6-6:30 p.m., then return to the Ford Center lot at 8:30 p.m.

Park-N-Ride shuttles will run to and from the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and campus from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

Saturday, April 9

Junior Preview Day

8 a.m.

Suggested parking: Pavilion Garage

Mississippi Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m. in The Circle

Family-friendly activities and games from more than 70 departments across campus, food trucks, live music and inflatables.

Suggested parking: Tad Smith Coliseum lot and nearby surface lots, with ADA parking at Paris Yates Chapel. Shuttles will run between Tad Smith Coliseum and the Kennon Observatory. The Circle and the Grove will be closed to vehicle access.

Baseball vs. Alabama

2 p.m. at Swayze Field

Suggested parking: Attendees without a baseball parking pass should park in the South Lot by Hwy 6 and Old Taylor Road. Shuttles will run to and from the South Lot and Swayze Field.

Soccer vs. Southern Miss

2 p.m. at the Soccer Stadium

Concert in the Grove: Riley Green

6 p.m. in the Grove

Suggested parking: Tad Smith Coliseum parking lot and unreserved lots north of the Student Union, between the Union and Jackson Ave. The Circle and the Grove will be closed to vehicle access.

Track & Field Joe Walker Invitational

All day at the Ole Miss Track

Suggested parking: Pavilion Garage, nearby surface lots or the South Lot by Hwy 6 and Old Taylor Road

Please call 662-915-7235 or email parking@olemiss.edu with questions.

