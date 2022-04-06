Oxford Votes to Take Part in Low-Income Water Assistance Program

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow Oxford Utilities to take part in the Low-Income House Water Assistance Program.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services recently announced that the Water Assistance Program received $13 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help income-eligible residents maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services through the end of September 2023.

This program provides financial assistance to eligible households in managing costs associated with water bills, wastewater/sewer bills, reconnection fees and late fees.

LIHWAP is available for individuals and families who need assistance paying a current bill, have past-due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive the LIHWAP grants for both drinking water and wastewater services. The funding is issued directly to the utility providers to support families who meet income requirements.

The local agency in Lafayette County managing the LIHWAP program is LIFT.

Mississippi residents who qualify for LIHEAP — the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — will also be eligible for LIHWAP Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the state median income to qualify for these programs. In Lafayette County, that is about $24,000.

LIFT is located at 505a Heritage Dive in Oxford. For more information, call (662) 842-9511.