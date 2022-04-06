Carleigh’s Corner: IMC Future and Current Professionals Connected

By Carleigh Holt

Last week the University of Mississippi’s School of Journalism and New Media hosted IMC Connect!, an event featured professionals from Carnival Cruise Line, Chick-fil-a, FedEx and more. The professionals were invited to talk during a series of panels. I got to attend this event and I won one of the raffle prizes.

During most of the week, I worked with my classmates in Professor Sparks’ class on a project. I was on the video team. We had one day to film because a storm was coming on Wednesday and we had to have the video edited by Thursday. I was also helping PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America) get ready for the IMC Connect! job panel on Thursday night. It was a busy week for me, and I had to learn how to multitask very quickly.

When Thursday night came around, I was being sent last-minute edits that needed to be made during the PRSSA job panel. I hope that none of the photographers who were present got my reaction when I saw my GroupMe blowing up my notifications.

The professionals were asked 15 questions. I do not remember every question or answer. I do remember one answer, though. It was from Chris Chiames from Carnival Cruise Line. When asked about job searching and interviews, he said, “They took a chance on me and the company before [Carnival Cruise Line] took a chance on me.”

I thought that was interesting to look at getting a job that way since I will be entering the “real world” soon.

We had cards that were stamped that kept up with how many panels we attended on Thursday and Friday. At the end of the sessions, we were asked to put our cards in a bucket for a raffle. I won Hotty Toddy toffee and an Ole Miss phone case.

