Wednesday, April 6, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Three Face Charges After Vehicle Damaged in Parking Garage

0
433
Amarian Kyles Geonta Tribble Nyjel Moering

The Oxford Police Department arrested three men recently for allegedly damaging a vehicle.

According to a report, on Sunday, officers received a report of a vehicle being damaged while parked in the city of Oxford parking garage.

Through an investigation, eight suspects were identified. Of the either, three were arrested — Nyjel Moering, 20, Geonta Tribble, 19, and Amarian Kyles, 18, all from Panola County.

They were charged with felony malicious mischief and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on a $2,500 bond.

This is an open investigation and more arrested are possible.

Staff report

Previous articleThree National Merit Finalists at OHS

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles