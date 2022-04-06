Three National Merit Finalists at OHS

Oxford High School National Merit Semifinalists. Pictured L to R: Hayden Walker, Heath Stevens, Elliott Wilson. Photo provided by the OSD



Three Oxford High School students have earned the distinguished title of National Merit Finalists in The National Merit Scholarship program.

Hayden Walker, Heath Stevens and Elliott Wilson were named semifinalists in September, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors with the highest-scoring entrants in each state on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To become a finalist, the student must submit information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

About the Finalists

Hayden Walker – GPA 4.44, plans to double-major in Civil Engineering and International Relations, Captain of the OHS Speech & Debate team, editor-in-chief of the OHS Student Newspaper, top three college choices are the University of Mississippi, University of Illinois, or Northwestern University. Hayden is the son of Glenn Madison Walker and Kristen Batchelor Walker.

Heath Stevens – GPA 4.37, plans to major in Biomedical Engineering, Varsity Cross Country and Track, Finalist for Best Mississippi Covid-19 newspaper article, NCFL Debate Nationals, AP Language and Composition Award, APUSH Award, Senior Class Representative. Heath is the son of Michael Stevens and Vicki Stevens.

Elliott Wilson – GPA 4.21, plans to attend Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, majoring in Economics and Spanish. Elliott won the state science bowl in 2021 and has achieved the highest level of success on AP exams in six subjects. He is the son of Noell and Gary Wilson.