Thursday, April 7, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Four Face Felony Charges After Disturbance Call

0
7525
Top row, from left, Joshua Handy and Marquis Handy. Botton, from left, Markevius Owten and Nickolus Taper.

The Oxford Police Department arrested four men recently during a burglary.

According to a report, on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Creekmore Drive in reference to a disturbance.

After a quick response from patrol officers, four suspects were apprehended within minutes of the call.

After further investigation, Markevius Owten, 22, and Marquis Handy, 26, both of Oxford; Joshua Handy, 22, of Myrtle; and Nickolus Taper, 21, of Sardis were taken into custody.

Each were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary/home invasion.

All four were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $35,000 bond.

Owten’s bond was revoked due to him being out on a previous felony bond.

Staff report

Previous articleConference on the Front Porch Returns to Plein Air in October
Next articleOPD Charges Memphis Man With Cyberstalking

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles