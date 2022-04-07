Four Face Felony Charges After Disturbance Call

Top row, from left, Joshua Handy and Marquis Handy. Botton, from left, Markevius Owten and Nickolus Taper.

The Oxford Police Department arrested four men recently during a burglary.

According to a report, on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Creekmore Drive in reference to a disturbance.

After a quick response from patrol officers, four suspects were apprehended within minutes of the call.

After further investigation, Markevius Owten, 22, and Marquis Handy, 26, both of Oxford; Joshua Handy, 22, of Myrtle; and Nickolus Taper, 21, of Sardis were taken into custody.

Each were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary/home invasion.

All four were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $35,000 bond.

Owten’s bond was revoked due to him being out on a previous felony bond.

