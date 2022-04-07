OPD Charges Memphis Man With Cyberstalking

Devontay Bonds

A Memphis man was arrested by the Oxford Police Department recently for allegedly making threats against someone online.

According to a report, on Saturday, officers responded to the Old Sardis Road area to take a report about threats being made toward the caller.

After investigation, Devontay Bonds, 25, of Memphis was charged with cyberstalking.

Bonds was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing. His bond was revoked due to him currently being out on a felony bond.

Staff report