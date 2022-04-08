Oxford School District Buys Former Private School Land

The Oxford School District has purchased the former Oxford University School building and 14 acres of land located at 200 OUS Drive in Oxford.

The property was made available on Feb. 22 through public auction by Taylor Auction & Realty and the district settled on March 25, for $1.6M.

The district plans to relocate all administrative offices to the campus in the future.

Having been shuffled around for many years, the administrative offices are currently located in the building that is set to become Oxford Early Childhood Center on Highway 30 East, formerly Oxford Elementary.

OUS closed down about a year ago.

By moving administrative offices out, classrooms will be freed up for the expansion of early childhood education and the development of a Pre-K program for 3-year-olds.

“This rare opportunity presented itself, and the board felt that making a move on acquiring this property was fiscally responsible for the growth that Oxford will continue to experience. Providing more services for early childhood is a priority and this opens up that exciting possibility,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

No bond referendum is required to fund this purchase. Renovation of the property has not yet been planned.

Staff report