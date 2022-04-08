Spring has Sprung: Navigating the season’s fashion at Ole Miss

By Erin Foley

HottyToddy Fashion

Spring is my favorite season, and maybe that’s just because I was born in spring. But nonetheless I love it. The colors, the flowers, even the rain—all wonderful. The fashion, too, is amazing, yet it’s so difficult to navigate.

The worst thing about spring fashion is that you want to wear tons of bright colors. But you don’t want to spend money on clothes for just one season, especially since I’ve been telling you to buy your basics within a small color palette. That method may work with winter trends, but not for spring.

So my solution? Accessories. Whether that’s shoes, headbands, nails, jewelry or hats, this is where you get your color in.

You don’t have to spend a pretty penny, either. I love camp-style bracelets or anklets, friendship or beaded bracelets are so cute and low-cost. You can make your own jewelry as well.

I recommend getting a big pack of butterfly clips, colored rubber hair ties, and scarves and bandanas. All are very small and inexpensive options for getting colors in your outfits without having to add to your wardrobe.

Shoes are more expensive than other accessories, but if you have the money, I recommend spending it on a cute pair. Converse has tons of designs and colors. You can buy colorful kitten-heels or even buy new laces to spice up your old shoes. Especially if you have a very neutral colored wardrobe, colorful shoes are perfect for adding something unique that you will still wear often.

But my biggest recommendation for navigating Ole Miss spring fashion: Make space in your backpack.

In Mississippi’s spring weather, it’s freezing as you head to your 9 a.m. class but, as soon as you get out, it’s 75 degrees and sunny. I’ve been caught too many times wearing a big sweatshirt and sweatpants into my morning class and sweating on the way back afterward.

To avoid being uncomfortable in sudden temperatures changes, make extra space in your backpack to store your sweatshirt after class. Always wear something underneath your sweatshirt or jacket, and always have somewhere to put it.