Kaye Bryant Laments Loss of Beloved Church From Front Porch

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

UPDATE: The Church has been found

This miniature model of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was stolen from Kaye Bryant’s front porch Thursday.

Oxonian Kaye Bryant has won awards for being a great storyteller.

However, this weekend, the story she had to tell was one that breaks her heart.

On Thursday, she discovered a beloved miniature of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church that was on her front porch was stolen while she was away from home or sometime during the night.

The model of the church was created by Bryant’s 94-year-old friend, Pat Haley.

“This is unacceptable,” Bryant said. “Why anyone would want to steal my church, I have no idea.”

Two days before the church was stolen, someone went onto Bryant’s property on South Lamar Boulevard and dragged a heavy pot onto her yard, dumping it out and tossing the plant.

Bryant said she would happily pay someone to return the church to her.

She filed a police report on Friday.

“I am offering a reward for any information and/or the return of my treasure,” Bryant said.

Bryant said she hadn’t heard anything in regard to her missing church as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the missing church should call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.