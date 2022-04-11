Ole Miss Parking and Traffic Changes for Annual Kids Day Game

Ole Miss’ baseball game vs. Murray State on Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. is the annual Kids Day Game at Swayze Field. Parking and traffic changes to University Place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. may impact your arrival to campus that day.

A loading/unloading zone on University Place will accommodate the loading and unloading of buses. The parallel spaces on the East side of University Place from the Swayze Field entrance to the roundabout will become a pedestrian walk for kids to enter the stadium. The northbound lane will become an unloading/loading zone, while the southbound lane will be used for vehicle traffic and an escape lane for buses. The parallel spaces on the West side of University Place from the baseball entrance to the roundabout will serve as the southbound lane.

The attached map illustrates these lane shifts.

Additionally, portions of the commuter lots across from the baseball facility will be reserved for baseball use only on Tuesday. Signage will be posted designating those spaces.

The Oxford Police Department, as well as UPD, will be at multiple locations to provide traffic and unloading support.

Courtesy of the University of Mississippi