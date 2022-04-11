The Revivalists to perform at Double Decker Arts Festival

By McKenna Morris

IMC Student

mjmorri5@go.olemiss.edu

The Revivalists will be part of Double Decker’s Saturday night lineup

The Revivalists, a chart-topping rock band, will perform at Oxford’s Annual Double Decker Arts Festival this month.

Double Decker, a two-day celebration of food, music and the arts, will take place April 22-23 on the Square. The Revivalists are schedule to play at 8:30 p.m. on April 23. Admission is free.

The New Orleans-based band is setting out on its first tour since before the COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to the performance at Double Decker, the band will make stops in New York City, New Orleans and Red Rocks in Colorado for their third consecutive sold-out headline show at the venue. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the band’s philanthropic umbrella fund, Rev Causes.

When asked what songs fans could expect to hear at Double Decker, drummer Andrew Campanelli said, “We like to write our set lists based on the feel of the event so we don’t usually start thinking about what songs we’re going to play until the day of the show; however, we haven’t played in Oxford in a while so we’ll be sure to throw in a few older ones for the people who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

The Revivalists are David Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet), and PJ Howard (drums, percussion).

They have opened for The Rolling Stones and performed on a variety of TV shows including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “The Revivalists have a great vibe…good old-fashioned rock and roll…” says Variety.

The band’s philanthropy, Rev Causes, supports the organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in communities, health, and environment. Among them are The National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kids Join The Fight, the New Orleans Mission, Communities in Schools (Gulf South), and the ACLU of Louisiana.

Anticipating the group’s show in Oxford, Campanelli says: “I’m really looking forward to playing with our close friends from New Orleans, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, as well as the legendary Mavis Staples.

“This lineup looks incredible, and we are so excited to be back in Oxford. It’s always amazing to play with friends and bring the spirit of New Orleans wherever we go.”

More information on the band is at https://therevivalists.com. More information on Double Decker is at https://doubledeckerfestival.com.