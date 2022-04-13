Carleigh’s Corner: My Name Attached to Honors and Awards

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

This past week I had the opportunity to attend two different ceremonies. The first ceremony was for the Silver Em Awards and the second was the Phi Kappa Phi initiation. I was honored to receive the Dean’s Award from the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media along with being a new member of Phi Kappa Phi.

I was excited to dress up instead of wearing my normal attire. I normally wear Nike athletic shorts and a t-shirt with tennis shoes daily on campus.

The first award was given to me since I was voted in the top 1% of students by faculty. I received an email about a month ago about the Silver Em Award ceremony, but I did not know why I was invited. I learned why I was a recipient of the award. I was shocked that faculty had voted me in since I have only been in-person at Ole Miss for a year. I was able to invite my parents to the award ceremony. We had dinner before the ceremony started at the Inn at Ole Miss. I sat by some of my friends including Molly Ayers and Brendan Galbraith at the ceremony.

The next day I was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. I was chosen for this honor since I am in the top 10% of my class. It is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. I was excited to know that I was chosen to be in the “smart people club” as I have heard it called. When my name was called at the ceremony, I walked across the stage to receive a graduation chord, a pin, and a certificate of membership.

I was honored to attend both ceremonies and receive recognition. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me.

Damien Harbin, Carleigh Holt, Susan Holt, and Randy Holt are pictured outside the Inn at Ole Miss.

Carleigh Holt holding a camera and a plaque for the Dean’s Award.