Severe Storms Headed to North Mississippi This Afternoon; Stay Weather Aware

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

All of Lafayette County and surrounding areas have been upgraded by the National Weather Service to a Moderate Risk for severe weather this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Lafayette County for today through 1 a.m. Thursday.

Oxford and Lafayette County school districts have both announced early dismissals today.

A Moderate Risk for severe weather, or a 4 on the NWS’s 1-5 scale, includes a high risk for damaging winds and tornadoes and a medium risk for hail and flooding.

The more severe storms are expected to arrive in Lafayette County between 3 and 8 p.m.; however, thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

