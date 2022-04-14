Easter Events This Weekend Could be Affected by Rain

After two years, area children can once again gather colorful eggs on the Saturday before Easter.

The popular egg hunt will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday at mTrade Park — hopefully.

A high chance of rain could have the Egg Hunt moved to an indoor location.

Sponsored by the Oxford Park Commission, there will be thousands of eggs for little ones to scramble to pick up and put into their Easter baskets, or in some cases, plastic grocery bags.

There may even be a few special prizes.

If held at mTrade, there will be four fields set up on the fields closest to the concession stand at the soccer fields. Each field will be set up for four different age groups – 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday.

OPC said they would make a decision by Friday afternoon on whether to move the event to an indoor location. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they are made available.

Outdoor Easter services

Baptism ceremony at a past Easter ceremony in the Grove. Photo via Orchard Church

For those who wish to worship and celebrate Easter outdoors, the Orchard Church will have its annual Easter Sunday in the Grove at 11 a.m.

Some people who don’t have a regular church might feel more comfortable coming to a service outdoors.

The church’s band will play worship music during the service. There will be an Easter message, some spoken word poetry, and a baptism.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to the service.

“If you’re longing to set your eyes on the promise a new day and a new life, we’d love for you to join us Easter morning,” said Pastor Eric George in a video promoting the Easter service.

The Community Church Oxford will also be holding an outdoor service, depending on the weather.

Its Easter Service will be at 11 a.m. at the Lafayette High School’s football field.

In case of rain, the service will be held inside the LHS gym and Commons.

If the rain holds off, an Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service.