Oxford Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at His Wife

On April 8, Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of County Road 102, for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Adam Kyle Beevers

Deputies were advised that a man, identified as Adam Kyle Beevers, of Oxford, was shooting at his wife, according to reports.

Deputies arrived on the scene and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Investigators were called to the area and began processing the scene and speaking with witnesses.

Investigators seized numerous firearms, large amounts of ammunition and rifle magazines.

Beevers was captured early Saturday morning and taken into custody.

Beevers made his initial appearance in court Tuesday at the Lafayette County Circuit Court. He waived his hearing and is currently being held without bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

“The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and would like to continue to ask the public to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers with information regarding ongoing cases,” stated a press release from the LCSD. “We want to thank the Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.”