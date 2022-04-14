Reid, Sherman Named to Forbes List for Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, Senior Vice Presidents of Investments, of the Reid Sherman

Investment Group were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes

list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

Lindsay Reid

The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online on April 7.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

The advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Chuck Sherman

Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman joined together in 2009 and formed the Reid Sherman Investment Group. The group joined Raymond James & Associates in 2018 and has offices located in both Oxford and Tupelo.

From retirement planning, portfolio management, and financial planning, Reid Sherman Investment Group specializes in helping their clients reach their financial goals.

To reach Lindsay Reid or Chuck Sherman of the Reid Sherman Investment Group, more information can be found at reidshermangroup.com or by calling 662-550-2350.

Staff report