Community Mourns the Loss of Local UM Student, OHS Graduate

The University of Mississippi and Oxford communities are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Thomas Hayes Mayo who died Thursday in Oxford.

Thomas Hayes Mayo. Photo via Waller Funeral Home

He graduated from Oxford High School in 2019 where he played soccer for the Chargers and served as a captain in his senior year.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Mayo was a junior at the University of Mississippi and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He was working on his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and was a member of the Ole Miss Soccer Club, according to his LinkedIn page.

He worked as a delivery driver for Oxford Floral since August.

Visitation for Mayo will be held from 10:30 a.m. To 2:30 p.m. on Monday in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jody Burnett officiating.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

The youngest of four children, he is the son of Cal and Caroline Mayo of Oxford.

In his obituary, he is described as someone who “loved his family, his friends, and life. Thomas never met a stranger. His amazing smile and genuine interest in people broke down all barriers. He seldom uttered negative words or thoughts about anyone. He saw good everywhere and in everybody.”

On the tribute wall for Mayo on the Waller Funeral Home website, a childhood friend of Mayo’s said Mayo showed him how to positively impact those around him and called Mayo his “role model.”

Mayo is survived by his parents, his sister Virginia Coan, his brother William Mayo and his sister Callie Mayo. He is also survived by his grandmother, Stella Salmon of Oxford.

Contributions in Thomas’ memory may be made to the William Magee Center at the University of Mississippi or the James and Sandra Mayo Scholarship Endowment at the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 113 S. 9th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.

Click here to read the full obituary from Waller Funeral Home.

Staff report